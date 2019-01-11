Wake Up With BWW 1/11: Callum Francis Joins KINKY BOOTS, NETWORK Gala, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and happy Friday! Kickstart your weekend by catching up on the top Broadway stories!

First up, we have an update on the Actors' Equity strike. The union has declared that they will deny membership to those who take work that is subject to the strike.

We gave you a first look at photos from inside the rehearsal room with the new cast of The Ferryman, including Brian d'Arcy James, and more!

We brought you along to rehearsals for Be More Chill, which begins performances next month!

Finally, did you ever want to see Hillary Clinton sing out some of your Broadway favorites? Well, now's your chance!

Learn more about all of that and more below!

1) Actors' Equity to Deny Membership to Strikebreakers

Following the announcement this week that Equity's National Council has authorized a strike against the Broadway League for all Development work, Actors' Equity Association is advising all non-union actors and stage managers that they will be prohibited from joining the union in the future if they agree to take work that is subject to Equity's strike.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: A New Company Gets Ready to Take Over at THE FERRYMAN; Inside Rehearsals with Brian d'Arcy James & More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, beginning on February 19, The Ferryman will welcome a new cast!. (more...)

3) BWW Review: WAR HORSE, The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

by Liz Cearns

One of the most instantly noticeable things about War Horse is the diversity of its audience's ages: a children's book if enjoyed by many a parent or independent adult turned into a play and attended by schoolchildren, twenty-somethings and those, like Michael Morpurgo himself, who spent childhoods playing in the bomb sites created by the Second World War.. (more...)

4) Zawe Ashton And Charlie Cox Join Tom Hiddleston In BETRAYAL

Two of the country's most exciting young stars, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox, will join Golden Globe, Olivier and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston in The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 5 March 2019 (press night 13 March) for a strictly limited season ending on 1 June, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production forms the culmination of the historic Pinter at the Pinter season.. (more...)

5) Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Callum Francis begins performances as Lola in KINKY BOOTS tonight!

Callum Francis, star of the UK and Australian Tours of Boots, will make his Broadway debut as 'Lola,' beginning tonight. He will play the role through Sunday, March 17, 2019. Francis succeeds J. Harrison Ghee who departs the show on Thursday, January 10, 2019, but is set to return to the role again after Francis, beginning on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 through the show's final performance on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The American Associates Of The National Theatre celebrate NETWORK at tonight's gala!

The event will begin with a performance of Network at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) at 7:00PM. Following the performance, a private gala dinner will be held at the iconic Rainbow Room with members of the cast, including Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany, the creative team, and other special guests.

The gala will be hosted by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris and star of Network Bryan Cranston. The gala co-chairs are the Blavatnik Family Foundation, Leila Maw Straus, and John Hoffman / Northern Trust.

What we're geeking out over: Chill Out Inside the First Day of Rehearsals with BE MORE CHILL!

Check out more photos here!

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

What we're watching: Hillary Clinton and NETWORK's Tony Goldwyn Play 'Broadway or Beltway'

In partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze, one winner and a guest will have the chance to join Hillary Clinton for a Broadway show and get to know her personally over a glass of Chardonnay (Hillary's favorite wine)! Anyone can enter by donating to support Onward Together at omaze.com/hrc.

To celebrate the contest, watch below as Clinton and Network star Tony Goldwyn play a fun game of "Broadway or Beltway" that puts Hillary's love for Broadway and politics to the test!

Social Butterfly: BWW Poll: What BroadwayCon Event Are You Most Excited For?

With @bwaycon just around the corner, what are you most looking forward to for this theatre-filled weekend? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 10, 2019

Broadway's exhilarating convention weekend is about to start with BroadwayCon this Friday! With the countless exciting programming announcements from the Avenue Q and You're a Good Man Charlie Brown cast reunions to panels from current Broadway hits like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, and Dear Evan Hansen, the choices of what to see and do are seemingly endless!

So we want to know, which aspect of BroadwayCon are you most looking forward to?

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Max von Essen, who turns 45 today!

Max von Essen recently starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway, where he played his final performance just last month. On Broadway, he was seen in An American in Paris as Henri Baurel, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor. He previously appeared in the revival of Evita as Agustin Magaldi, the first revival of Les Miserables as Enjolras and many more.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

