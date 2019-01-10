Photo Flash: A New Company Gets Ready to Take Over at THE FERRYMAN; Inside Rehearsals with Brian d'Arcy James & More!

Click Here for More Articles on THE FERRYMAN

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, beginning on February 19, The Ferryman will welcome a new cast!

The Ferryman will feature three-time Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James (Next to Normal, Time Stands Still, Spotlight) as Quinn Carney; Holley Fain(Harvey, "Gossip Girl," "Grey's Anatomy") as Caitlin Carney; and Emily Bergl (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Plenty) as Mary Carney, with Fred Applegate (The Last Ship, The Producers) as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown (Gemini Man, Withnail and I, "Turn") as Muldoon, Sean Delaney (Rabbit Hole, Labyrinth, The Ferryman in the West End) as Michael Carney, Jack DiFalco(Torch Song, Marvin's Room) as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin (Bobbie Clearly, Rancho Viejo) as Oisin Carney, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, The Whale, No Man's Land/Waiting for Godot) as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley (The Ferryman in the West End, Macbeth at Shakespeare's Globe) as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet (The Last Ship,Somebody's Daughter) as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough (Admissions, Dinner at Eight) as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale (Because of Winn Dixie) as Shena Carney, and Graham Winton (Cyrano de Bergerac, The Tempest) as Frank Magennis, along with returning cast members Charles Dale (Father Horrigan), Fionnula Flanagan (Aunt Maggie Far Away), Matilda Lawler (Honor Carney), Michael Quinton McArthur (Declan Corcoran), Willow McCarthy (Mercy Carney), Brooklyn Shuck (Nunu (Nuala) Carney), Glenn Speers(Lawrence Malone), Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Trevor Harrison Braun, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne, and four adorable babies who rotate in the role of Bobby Carney, with further casting to be announced.

Beginning Tuesday, April 16, Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen) will assume the role of Aunt Maggie Far Away.

Charles Dale, Sean Delaney, Terence Keeley, and Glenn Speers are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association.

As previously, the full company will comprise 35 performers: 17 main adults, 10 covers, 4 children, and 4 babies on rotation.

The season's most acclaimed production on Broadway, The Ferryman is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street) and was recently extended through July 7, 2019 due to popular demand.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

