FREEZE FRAME: Chill Out Inside the First Day of Rehearsals with BE MORE CHILL!

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room below and be sure to check back later for complete coverage!

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill featured Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springer he Opera) as Jenna, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Companyat Barrington Stage) as Brooke, Will Roland(Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) are the company swings.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Tiffany Mann, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Lauren Marcus, Stephanie Hsu, Jason Tam, George Salazar, Will Roland, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, and Britton Smith



creative team: orchestrator Charlie Rosen, composer-lyricist Joe Iconis, musical director Emily Marshall, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, and book writer Joe Tracz



Cast and creative team