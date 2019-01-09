The American Associates Of The National Theatre Will Host Gala Celebrating NETWORK

The National Theatre and the American Associates of the National Theatre will host an exclusive fundraising gala to celebrate the National Theatre's acclaimed Broadway production of Network on Friday, January 11, 2019. Funds raised from the Gala will support the work of the National Theatre in the U.S. and the U.K.

The event will begin with a performance of Network at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) at 7:00PM. Following the performance, a private gala dinner will be held at the iconic Rainbow Room with members of the cast, including Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany, the creative team, and other special guests.

The gala will be hosted by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris and star of Network Bryan Cranston. The gala co-chairs are the Blavatnik Family Foundation, Leila Maw Straus, and John Hoffman / Northern Trust.

The National Theatre is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to make world-class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring, and they make it for everyone. The National Theatre believes that the arts are a fundamental ingredient to living a full, rich life. The shared experience of theatre allows individuals to see the world from another viewpoint and has the power to bring people together, to connect, empower and inspire. The National Theatre aims to share its work as widely as possible, across the UK and internationally.

The American Associates of the National Theatre is a New York-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which grants up to $4 million each year to the National Theatre. These funds enable the NT to continue developing its world-class program with affordable ticket prices and to extend this work to audiences, artists and young people around the globe. (Federal Tax Identification 13-4140412. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.)

For additional information on the gala, including how to purchase tickets, please contact the AANT on (212) 489-4783 or Gina Napoli at gina@aarnt.org.

The National Theatre production of Network, produced by David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies, officially opened Thursday, December 6 at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street). With direction by Tony & Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (A View From The Bridge, the Damned), adapted by Tony & Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky. Network stars Tony, Olivier, Emmy & Golden Globe Award winner Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad"), Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) and Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe).

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

NETWORK features scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee

Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production features video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

The producing team for Network also includes Annapurna Theatre, Blanshay-Yonover, CatWenJam Productions, Patrick Catullo, Delman-Whitney, Diana DiMenna, Falkenstein-Grant, Hagemann Rosenthal Associates, GHF Productions, John Gore Organization, Harris Rubin Productions, Sharon Karmazin, Koenigsberg-Fan, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Moellenberg-Hornos, R.H.M. - Jonathan Reinis, Catherine Schreiber, Ken Schur, Jayne Baron Sherman, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Zeilinger Productions and The Shubert Organization. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

In Lee Hall's adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's Academy Award-winning film, anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) unravels live on-screen. But when the ratings soar, the Network seizes on its newfound prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Bryan Cranston won the 2018 Olivier Award for his tour-de-force performance. Tony and Olivier winner Ivo van Hove directs this unique, immersive multimedia spectacle. Ben Brantley of the New York Times raves, "Network feels as pertinent to our time as it did to its own."

NETWORK made its world premiere in a sold-out, critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

Tatiana Maslany is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

