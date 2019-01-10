VIDEO: Hillary Clinton and NETORK's Tony Goldwyn Play 'Broadway or Beltway'

Jan. 10, 2019  

In partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze, one winner and a guest will have the chance to join Hillary for a Broadway show and get to know her personally over a glass of Chardonnay (Hillary's favorite wine)! Anyone can enter by donating to support Onward Together at omaze.com/hrc.

To celebrate the contest, watch below as Hillary Clinton and Network star Tony Goldwyn play a fun game of "Broadway or Beltway" that puts Hillary's love for Broadway and politics to the test!

In the video, Hillary guesses whether a phrase is a title to a Broadway song or a political slogan. Watch the Hillary sing tunes from Dolly, Jekyll & Hyde and 1776 and reminisce with Tony about her work with Gerald and Betty Ford here: Hillary Clinton and Tony Goldwyn Play Broadway or Beltway

