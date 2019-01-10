BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Jan. 10, 2019  

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Actor in a Musical
Randy Campo - GODSPELL - Livingston Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play
Michael Frederic - LINGER - Premiere Stages

Best Actress in a Musical
Gabrielle Beckford - CROWNS - McCarter Theatre Center

Best Actress in a Play
Deshja Driggs-Hall - APPROPRIATE - Studio Players

Best Cabaret Performance
Kelly Briggs & Jerry Christakos - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse

Best Choreographer
Graciela Daniele - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre

Best College Student Production
PIPPIN - Kean Theatre Conservatory

Best Community Theater Company
ReThink Theatrical

Best Costume Design
Stefanie Genda - LINGER - Premiere Stages

Best Director of a Musical
Graciella Danielle - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre

Best Director of a Play
Ted Wioncek - NOIR - Eagle Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages

Best High School Student Production
SPRING AWAKENING - Hoboken High School

Best Lighting Design
Philip Pallitto - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse

Best Musical
BE MORE CHILL - Exit 82 Theatre Company

Best Musical Director/Conductor
John McMahon - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse

Best Play
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Haddonfield Plays and Players

Best Professional Theater Company
Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Set Design
James Dalfonso & Eric Peterson - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse

Best Sound Design
Charlie Kulzer - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse

Best Touring Production
A CHORUS LINE - Mayo Performing Arts Center

Best World Premiere Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre

Best World Premiere Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages

