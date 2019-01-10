Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Congratulations to all the winners!
Best Actor in a Musical
Randy Campo - GODSPELL - Livingston Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play
Michael Frederic - LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best Actress in a Musical
Gabrielle Beckford - CROWNS - McCarter Theatre Center
Best Actress in a Play
Deshja Driggs-Hall - APPROPRIATE - Studio Players
Best Cabaret Performance
Kelly Briggs & Jerry Christakos - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse
Best Choreographer
Graciela Daniele - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best College Student Production
PIPPIN - Kean Theatre Conservatory
Best Community Theater Company
ReThink Theatrical
Best Costume Design
Stefanie Genda - LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best Director of a Musical
Graciella Danielle - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Ted Wioncek - NOIR - Eagle Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best High School Student Production
SPRING AWAKENING - Hoboken High School
Best Lighting Design
Philip Pallitto - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Musical
BE MORE CHILL - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Best Musical Director/Conductor
John McMahon - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse
Best Play
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Haddonfield Plays and Players
Best Professional Theater Company
Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Set Design
James Dalfonso & Eric Peterson - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Sound Design
Charlie Kulzer - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Touring Production
A CHORUS LINE - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Best World Premiere Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best World Premiere Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages
Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concertsand one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsyand PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch yourfavourites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com
Randy Campo - GODSPELL - Livingston Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play
Michael Frederic - LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best Actress in a Musical
Gabrielle Beckford - CROWNS - McCarter Theatre Center
Best Actress in a Play
Deshja Driggs-Hall - APPROPRIATE - Studio Players
Best Cabaret Performance
Kelly Briggs & Jerry Christakos - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse
Best Choreographer
Graciela Daniele - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best College Student Production
PIPPIN - Kean Theatre Conservatory
Best Community Theater Company
ReThink Theatrical
Best Costume Design
Stefanie Genda - LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best Director of a Musical
Graciella Danielle - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Ted Wioncek - NOIR - Eagle Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages
Best High School Student Production
SPRING AWAKENING - Hoboken High School
Best Lighting Design
Philip Pallitto - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Musical
BE MORE CHILL - Exit 82 Theatre Company
Best Musical Director/Conductor
John McMahon - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse
Best Play
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Haddonfield Plays and Players
Best Professional Theater Company
Paper Mill Playhouse
Best Set Design
James Dalfonso & Eric Peterson - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Sound Design
Charlie Kulzer - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse
Best Touring Production
A CHORUS LINE - Mayo Performing Arts Center
Best World Premiere Musical
PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre
Best World Premiere Play
LINGER - Premiere Stages
Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concertsand one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsyand PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch yourfavourites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com