Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You