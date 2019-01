Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Actor in a Musical

Randy Campo - GODSPELL - Livingston Theatre Company



Best Actor in a Play





Best Actress in a Musical





Best Actress in a Play

Deshja Driggs-Hall - APPROPRIATE - Studio Players



Best Cabaret Performance

Kelly Briggs &



Best Choreographer





Best College Student Production

PIPPIN - Kean Theatre Conservatory



Best Community Theater Company

ReThink Theatrical



Best Costume Design

Stefanie Genda - LINGER - Premiere Stages



Best Director of a Musical





Best Director of a Play

Ted Wioncek - NOIR - Eagle Theatre



Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre



Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

LINGER - Premiere Stages



Best High School Student Production

SPRING AWAKENING - Hoboken High School



Best Lighting Design

Philip Pallitto - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse



Best Musical

BE MORE CHILL - Exit 82 Theatre Company



Best Musical Director/Conductor





Best Play

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Haddonfield Plays and Players



Best Professional Theater Company

Paper Mill Playhouse



Best Set Design

James Dalfonso &



Best Sound Design

Charlie Kulzer - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway Playhouse



Best Touring Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mayo Performing Arts Center



Best World Premiere Musical

PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River Theatre



Best World Premiere Play

LINGER - Premiere Stages



Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concertsand one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsyand PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch yourfavourites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com Randy Campo - GODSPELL - Livingston Theatre Company Michael Frederic - LINGER - Premiere Stages Gabrielle Beckford - CROWNS - McCarter Theatre CenterDeshja Driggs-Hall - APPROPRIATE - Studio Players Jerry Christakos - LOVELY - Gateway Playhouse Graciela Daniele - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River TheatrePIPPIN - Kean Theatre ConservatoryReThink TheatricalStefanie Genda - LINGER - Premiere Stages Graciella Danielle - PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River TheatreTed Wioncek - NOIR - Eagle TheatrePAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River TheatreLINGER - Premiere StagesSPRING AWAKENING - Hoboken High SchoolPhilip Pallitto - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway PlayhouseBE MORE CHILL - Exit 82 Theatre Company John McMahon - LOVELY - Gateway PlayhouseCAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Haddonfield Plays and Players Eric Peterson - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway PlayhouseCharlie Kulzer - LITTLE WOMEN - Gateway PlayhouseA CHORUS LINE - Mayo Performing Arts CenterPAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL - Two River TheatreLINGER - Premiere Stages

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You