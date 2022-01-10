Wake Up With BWW 1/10: JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 1000 Performances Off-Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The cast of Jersey Boys

Today's top stories include Jersey Boys celebrating 1000 performances off-Broadway! Watch cast members from various productions around the world congratulate the cast on this milestone.

Plus, The Book of Mormon's Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, Kevin Clay and Cody Jamison Strand join Backstage Live with Richard Ridge, The Avett Brothers musical, Swept Away, begins performances at Berkeley Rep, and more!

Bob Saget Dies at 65

by Robert Diamond

According to TMZ and Variety, comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at 65. He was found in a hotel room in Orlando, where he appeared on Saturday night as part of a comedy tour and no cause of death has been released.. (more...)

Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Begins Performances Tonight at Berkeley Rep

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tonight, the new musical from The Avett Brothers, Swept Away, begins performances at Berkeley Rep. Written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan, Swept Away is helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer, and features choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.. (more...)

What Celebrities Are Making Their Way to Broadway?

by BWW Features

Stars on stage in New York are shining bright as we continually celebrate the experience of live theater. As new shows prepare to head to the great bright way, let's see which famous Broadway stars, celebrities from film and TV, and more you can see in upcoming shows!. (more...)

VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Kevin Clay & Cody Jamison Strand Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with The Book of Mormon's Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, Kevin Clay and Cody Jamison Strand!. (more...)

VIDEO: JERSEY BOYS Celebrates 1000 Performances in New York City

by BroadwayWorld TV

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys celebrates its 1000th performance at New York City's New World Stages today, Sunday, January 9, 2022.. (more...)

THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN' Moves To February 26 at Theatre West

by Stephi Wild

Because of concerns regarding the recent surge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with an abundance of caution we are moving the opening date of this show to February 26, instead of the originally scheduled January 22.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to James Lapine, who turns 72 today!

James Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He has frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. He and Sondheim have also collaborated on Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, and Sondheim on Sondheim. He's collaborated with Finn on The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and Little Miss Sunshine. He directed the 2012 revival of Annie, and wrote the screenplay for the 2014 Into The Woods film.

