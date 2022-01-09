What Celebrities Are Making Their Way to Broadway?

Making it to Broadway is often viewed as the highest of heights you can reach as a performer, and there is no shortage of celebrities on Broadway now. Stars on stage in New York are shining bright as we continually celebrate the experience of live theater. As new shows prepare to head to the great bright way, let's see which famous Broadway stars, celebrities from film and TV, and more you can see in upcoming shows!

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster- The Music Man

Hugh Jackman has secured his place as one of the biggest male Broadway stars in the industry as well as one of the biggest celebrities on Broadway now. A triple-threat song and dance man, Jackman is currently starring as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Jackman is one of the biggest stars on stage in New York right now and is perhaps most famous for his role as Wolverine / Logan in the X-Men film series. Jackman has won two Tony Awards, and is an Oscar nominee, Golden Globe winner and Grammy winner.

Who is considered to be the queen of Broadway? While there are far too many outstanding women performers to name just one as the reigning queen, Sutton Foster is undoubtedly one of the biggest female Broadway stars on stage today. Foster is currently starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the Broadway revival of The Music Man as Marian Paroo. Famous on TV for Younger, Foster is known as one of the most famous Broadway stars in the world today, as a four-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Tony winner.

The Music Man is currently in previews and will open on Broadway on February 10, 2022.

Phylicia Rashad- Skeleton Crew

Phylicia Rashad is one of the biggest female Broadway stars, and one of the best-known celebrities on Broadway now. Known equally for her roles both on stage and the screen, Rashad is the first black actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for the revival of A Raisin in the Sun. Rashad is a four-time Emmy nominee, known for her performance as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, and much more!

Skelton Crew is currently in previews and is opening on Broadway on January 19, 2022.

You can catch Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams as one of the stars on stage in New York when Take Me Out begins performances on Broadway in March.

Joining Williams as one of the celebrities on Broadway, will be Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a two-time Drama Desk Award winner for his performances in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed.

Take Me Out will begin previews on March 10 and is opening on Broadway April 4, 2022.

The Minutes will guarantee your chance to see stars on stage in New York when it begins performances on Broadway in March. This season features an abundance of celebrities on Broadway and Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid is one of the stars to see!

Tony Award-winner and (four-time Tony nominee) Jessie Mueller is one of the biggest female Broadway stars on stage today, known for her performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, and many more.

The Minutes will begin previews on March 19 and is opening on Broadway on April 7, 2022.

Beanie Feldstein's star is shining brighter than ever with a long list of film, TV, and theater credits to her name. Feldstein is one of the most popular celebrities on Broadway now and is set to cement her place in theater history when she stars as Fanny Brice in the first-ever revival of Funny Girl on Broadway. She previously starred in the revival of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway, and recently portrayed Monica Lewinsky in impeachment: American Crime Story.

Perhaps best known as the iconic Sue Sylvester on Glee, Jane Lynch will be one of the shiniest stars on stage in New York when she joins Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice's mother, Rosie Brice.

Ramin Karimloo is one of the most famous male Broadway stars performing today, having appeared on stage in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Anastasia and much more.

Funny Girl will begin previews on March 26 and is opening on Broadway on April 24, 2022.

Who is the most famous person on Broadway? That answer may be up for debate, but there is no denying that James Bond, and by James Bond, we mean Daniel Craig of course, is one of the biggest celebrities on Broadway now. Craig is set to star as Macbeth when the show begins previews in March. In addition to starring as Bond, most recently in the film No Time to Die, Craig can be seen on screen in films such as Knives Out, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and more. Craig has starred on stage many times throughout his career, in shows such as A Steady Rain, Betrayal, Othello and more.

Ruth Negga will be starring opposite Daniel Craig as Lady Macbeth. Negga is an Olivier, Academy Award and Golden-Globe nominated superstar of star both stage and screen. On screen, Negga has starred in Loving, Ad Astra, Passing, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Preacher, and more. On stage, Negga has starred in productions of Hamlet (as both Ophelia AND Hamlet in separate productions), and much more.

Macbeth will begin previews on March 29 and is opening on Broadway on April 28,, 2022.

One of the most famous Broadway stars today, and one of the most well-known celebrities on Broadway in general, Matthew Broderick has conquered the world of both stage and screen. Broderick has been inducted into both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the American Theater Hall of Fame. One of the biggest stars on stage in New York, Broderick has starred in Brighton Beach Memoirs, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which earned him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, The Producers, which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and many more. On screen, he starred in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Glory, The Freshman, The Cable Guy, Election, Inspector Gadget, and more. He will soon be starring opposite his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker in the Broadway revival of Plaza Suite.

Also one of the best known celebrities on Broadway, Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for starring as Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic TV series Sex and the City. Her performance as Carrie Bradshaw earned her two Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. On screen she has also starred in Honeymoon in Vegas, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, and more. Parker made her Broadway debut at the age of 11 in the Broadway revival of The Innocents and went on to star in the title role of the Broadway production of Annie. She also starred alongside Broderick in an off-Broadway play Sylvia.

Plaza Suite will begin previews on February 25 and is opening on Broadway on March 28, 2022.

Birthday Candles is set to feature some of the biggest stars on stage in New York. Debra Messing is best known for her performance as Grace Adler on the sitcom Will & Grace, for which she received seven Golden Globe Award nominations and five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, winning once in 2003. Messing made her Broadway debut in 2014, in Outside Mullingar.

Andre Braugher is perhaps best known for his roles as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street. Braugher has received two Primetime Emmy Awards from 11 nominations, as well as two Golden Globe Award nominations.

Johanna Day is a famous Broadway star, having been nominated for two Tony Awards for her performances in the 2000 play Proof and the 2016 production of the play Sweat. She has won a Helen Hayes Award and an Obie Award, as well as nominations for a Drama Desk Award, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and two Lucille Lortel Awards.

Birthday Candles will begin previews on March 18, 2022 and is opening on Broadway April 10.

American Buffalo is another show heading to Broadway that is set to feature stars of both the stage and screen! Laurence Fishburne was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Ike Turner in What's Love Got to Do With it, he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Two Trains Running and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in TriBeCa.

Sam Rockwell is another huge celebrity to be seen on Broadway when American Buffalo hits the stage in March. Rockwell is won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and was nominated for his portrayal of George W. Bush in Vice. He earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon.

Darren Criss rose to fame as Blaine Anderson on Glee. For his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, he won an Emmy and Golden Globe. Criss previously starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and is the co-founder of Elsie Fest.

American Buffalo will begin previews on March 22, 2022 and is opening on Broadway April 14, 2022.

Mary-Louise Parker & David Morse- How I Learned to Drive

Mary-Louise Parker will be returning to the role of Li'l Bit in the first Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive, opposite David Morse. Parker originated the role in the Off-Broadway production, and received the Lucille Lortel Award, Outstanding Actress, and Obie Award, Performance for her performance. Parker went on to earn a Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in Angels in America. She then went on to star in Weeds, which ran from 2005 to 2012. For her performance, she earned three Emmy nominations and received a Golden Globe Award.

David Morse originated the role of Uncle Peck in How I Learned to Drive, which earned him a Drama Desk Award and Obie Award, and he is back to reprise his role in the first Broadway production. Morse has had success both on TV and on stage, and in 2018, was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in The Iceman Cometh. On screen, Morse can be seen in The Chair, The Morning Show, The Deuce, True Detective, John Adams, and more.

How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on March 29, 2022 and is opening on Broadway April 19, 2022.