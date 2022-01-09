Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Begins Performances Tonight at Berkeley Rep

Tonight, the new musical from The Avett Brothers, Swept Away, begins performances at Berkeley Rep. Written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan, Swept Away is helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer, and features choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The cast of Swept Away is led by Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+ Dickinson). The ensemble will feature Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Coleton Schmitto, Ben Toomer, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Watkinson, and Jacob Keith Watson.

The engagement was recently extended for a second time and will now play through Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The design team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design). Music arrangements and orchestrations will be done by Chris Miller and Brian Usifer, with music direction by Julie Wolf, and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten,

Sean Hudock & Madison Wells Live.