Bob Saget Dies at 65

According to TMZ, comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at 65. He was found in a hotel room in Orlando, where he appeared on Saturday night as part of a comedy tour and no cause of death has been released.

Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced ("Full House" and "Americas Funniest Home Videos") but he's also known as a Grammy-nominated standup comedian for over thirty years. From his HBO special "That Ain't Right" to his scene-stealing cameos in "Entourage," and "The Aristocrats."

From directing MGM's cult favorite feature film "Dirty Work," to directing and producing the highly acclaimed ABC television movie, "For Hope," to starring in the critically acclaimed, Paul Weitz off-Broadway play, "Privilege, to starring on Broadway in the Tony Award winning "The Drowsy Chaperone," his career took him to stages and screens big and small.

In 2007 came the hugely successful DVD release of "Farce of the Penguins," an R-rated comedy/documentary/love story, that he voiced-over, wrote, directed, and produced, with producer David Permut. And then came the hit NBC quiz show "1 VS 100," where Bob ad-libbed his way through the one-hour prime time format. In 2008, "The Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" premiered to the second highest ratings of all TV that night, second only to the Olympics. And in 2009 Bob's sitcom, "Surviving Suburbia" aired on ABC.

For many years, Bob was a proud board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. He co-produced and hosted "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" fundraising events in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco. To date, they have raised over 40 million dollars for the SRF.

Bob was seen several times reprising the role of "Himself" on HBO's hit series "Entourage" as well as a cameo in the film. He also starred in his own documentary comedy series for A&E titled, "Strange Days with Bob Saget," an exploration of unusual subcultures in America.

His 2013 one-hour stand-up special, That's What I'm Talkin' About, was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. The special was filmed at The Moore Theatre in Seattle, premiered on Showtime in May 2013 and is now available as a CD, DVD and download, and on Netflix.

Bob's first book was a New York Times Best Seller - DIRTY DADDY: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian was released on April 8, 2014 to critical acclaim with Vanity Fair calling it, "Hilarious and at times heartbreaking." The book is also available as an audio book, recorded by Bob himself.

In January 2016, Bob finished a very fulfilling and successful 9-week run on Broadway in the Tony-nominated play, Hand To God, playing the part of a Lutheran minister, Pastor Greg. That year he also co-starred in the film, A Stand Up Guy and was most recently seen in the hit Netflix series, Fuller House.