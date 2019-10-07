Wake Up With BWW 10/7: SLAVE PLAY Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Slave Play officially opened last night and the reviews are in! Read them all in our roundup below!

We've got your inside look at Elsie Fest with a roundup of all of this year's performances! From Darren Criss to Ariana DeBose to Cynthia Erivo and Gavin Creel, check out all of the videos below!

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, where she also performed in multiple sketches.. (more...)

2) Video Roundup: Darren Criss, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, and More Perform at Elsie Fest

On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest returned to Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway stage and screen, led by singer and actor Darren Criss.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in SNL Cold Open

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Matthew Broderick made an appearance as Mike Pompeo in the impeachment-themed Cold Open.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Mitzi Gaynor Talks SOUTH PACIFIC, THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Mitzi Gaynor sat down and talked about her career in a profile segment on CBS Sunday Morning this week.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Leslie Kritzer

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

The Wrong Man opens off-Broadway!

Previously scheduled for a limited run through October 27, The Wrong Man will now play through Sunday, November 17 at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street). For tickets and more information, please visit www.MCCTheater.org

The Wrong Man stars three-time Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They are joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

Review Roundup: Slave Play officially opened last night on Broadway! Read all of the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Dave Malloy Talks London's GHOST QUARTET and Previews MOBY-DICK

Composer, writer and actor Dave Malloy's work includes the Tony Award-winning Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Octet, and his upcoming adaptation of Moby-Dick - the latter directed by regular collaborator Rachel Chavkin and starring Malloy.

This year, London also sees two of his shows: Preludes, soon to conclude its run at Southwark Playhouse, and Ghost Quartet, which plays at the new Boulevard Theatre from 24 October.

Read our full interview here!

What we're geeking out over: ABC Releases First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

ABC has just released a first-look video which shows off the looks of the leads in "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" which will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic on November 5, 2019. The broadcast will use a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the the original feature film.

The cast features Auli'i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula), Shaggy (Sebastian), Graham Phillips (Prince Eric), John Stamos (Chef Louis) .

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth and JD McCrary Sing 'For Good' at the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Kristin Chenoweth took the stage with The Lion King's JD McCrary at the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest.

The pair sang "For Good" from Wicked, a song made popular by Chenoweth, Broadway's original Glinda, and original Elphaba Idina Menzel.

