VIDEO: Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Monologue and Sketches on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, where she also performed in multiple sketches.

In 'Mid-Day News', news anchors (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd) report the local news while trying not to react to the race of each subject.

In 'Royal Romance', a documentary looks back on the lesser-known interracial royal romance between Abigail, Duchess of Clerkenwell (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Jimmy Jay Robinson (Kenan Thompson).

Watch clips below of her monologue and the sketches!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is known for creating, writing, and starring in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016-2019), and for developing and writing the BBC America thriller series KILLING EVE (2018-present).

Waller-Bridge is also a playwright. Her work includes the series of plays Good. Clean. Fun. and Fleabag. In 2016, she wrote and starred in the sitcom Crashing and BBC Three's adaptation of Fleabag.

Film appearances include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Iron Lady.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You