VIDEO: ABC Releases First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

ABC has just released a first-look video which shows off the looks of the leads in "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" which will honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic on November 5, 2019. The broadcast will use a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the the original feature film.

The cast features Auli'i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula), Shaggy (Sebastian), Graham Phillips (Prince Eric), John Stamos (Chef Louis) .

The live musical event will feature sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.





