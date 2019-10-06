VIDEO: Mitzi Gaynor Talks SOUTH PACIFIC, THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Mitzi Gaynor sat down and talked about her career in a profile segment on CBS Sunday Morning this week.

The singer, dancer and actress talks with Mo Rocca about being wooed by Howard Hughes, starring in the film version of "South Pacific," and sharing the "Ed Sullivan Show" stage with The Beatles.

Watch the full segment below!

Mitzi Gaynor is an Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated star of classic musicals "South Pacific," "Les Girls," "Anything Goes" and "There's No Business Like Show Business."

Gaynor made her motion picture debut in 1950 and went on to star in numerous films. Gaynor was nominated for a Golden Globe® award for "Best Actress in a Musical" for her role as Ensign Nellie Forbush in "South Pacific."

Gaynor ventured into television in 1967 with the first of many specials, "The Mitzi Gaynor Christmas Show." Over the next 10 years, she continued to star in a number of television specials, blending song, dance and comedy with such guest stars as Bob Hope, George Hamilton and Suzanne Pleshette. THE SPECIALS were honored with 18 Emmy® nominations and seven Emmy® awards, including the 2010 award for "Outstanding Entertainment/Program Special" for her PBS musical documentary, "Mitzi Gaynor: Razzle Dazzle! The Special Years."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You