Video Roundup: Darren Criss, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, and More Perform at Elsie Fest
On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest returned to Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway stage and screen, led by singer and actor Darren Criss.
Criss performed alongside Michael Feinstein, as well as Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Anais Mitchell, and more.
There were also performances from Jagged Little Pill, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and a reunion of the cast of A Very Potter Musical.
Watch clips from the performances below!
Darren Criss
Featuring Lena Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, Cynthia Erivo, and Michael Feinstein
A Very Potter Musical
Jagged Little Pill
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Cynthia Erivo
Gavin Creel
Ariana DeBose
Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Exclusive: Get A First Listen To The Tour Cast Of THE COLOR PURPLE
BroadwayWorld has a first listen to the 2019-20 North American tour cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Preview perf... (read more)
Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More Will Join TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the second year of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and bas... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS
Don your ruby slippers and grab Toto as you take a peek inside Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, featuri... (read more)
Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Alice Ripley and More Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Concert
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast of its upcoming fundraising event: The Who's Tommy: A Staged Concert Benefiting La Jolla Playhouse... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Offered Recording Contract
TMZ reports that Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Gets Renamed- MJ
The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run ... (read more)
