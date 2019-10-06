Video Roundup: Darren Criss, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, and More Perform at Elsie Fest

On Saturday, October 5th, Elsie Fest returned to Central Park. Broadway's outdoor music festival Elsie Fest is a musical celebration of the Broadway stage and screen, led by singer and actor Darren Criss.

Criss performed alongside Michael Feinstein, as well as Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Anais Mitchell, and more.

There were also performances from Jagged Little Pill, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and a reunion of the cast of A Very Potter Musical.

Watch clips from the performances below!

Featuring Lena Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, Cynthia Erivo, and Michael Feinstein

A Very Potter Musical

Jagged Little Pill

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You