VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and JD McCrary Sing 'For Good' at the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Kristin Chenoweth took the stage with The Lion King's JD McCrary at the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest.

The pair sang "For Good" from Wicked, a song made popular by Chenoweth, Broadway's original Glinda, and original Elphaba Idina Menzel.

Watch the performance below!

Chenoweth has emerged as one of today's most versatile and charismatic performers. An accomplished actress, commanding singer and uniquely charismatic personality, she's conquered Broadway, film, television and the recording medium, releasing a series of acclaimed albums that demonstrate the depth and breadth of Chenoweth's musical passions.

Kristin will also return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album For the Girls (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You