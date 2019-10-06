VIDEO: Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo in SNL Cold Open

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Matthew Broderick made an appearance as Mike Pompeo in the impeachment-themed Cold Open.

In the sketch, Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) consults with William Barr (Aidy Bryant), Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) and Mike Pompeo (Matthew Broderick) to strategize about his options during Trump's impeachment investigation.

Matthew Broderick will appear alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in the upcoming Broadway show, Plaza Suite.

Broderick made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. Broadway credits include Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, OCC, Theatre World awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business (Tony, DD, OCC awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, DD, OCC nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, Nice Work If You Can Get It, It's Only a Play, Sylvia, and Celebrity Autobiography.

On film, he can be seen in Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity (directed by Mr. Broderick and written by his mother Patricia Broderick), The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World, the film adaptation of The Producers, and Manchester by the Sea.





