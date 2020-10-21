Wake Up With BWW 10/21: SETH CONCERT SERIES Adds Beth Malone, Adam Pascal, and More!

Read all about today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series!

Director Stephen Daldry has left his post as helmer of the upcoming 'Wicked' film adaptation.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'

by Stage Tube

Two goats (Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda) want you to help keep democracy afloat with your vote. . (more...)

2) Stephen Daldry Departs WICKED Film Adaptation

by TV News Desk

Director Stephen Daldry has left his post as helmer of the upcoming 'Wicked' film adaptation. . (more...)

3) Take Our October BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

by BWW Staff

The BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.. (more...)

4) Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Join the Seth Concert Series

Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.. (more...)

5) Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers

Actors Equity has released the following statement addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's raiding of Equity employers.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Sophia Anne Caruso

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Today at 12pm, LaChanze visits Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge. Tune in here!

- What the Constitution Means to Me premieres on Amazon Prime on October 16th! Join in a virtual conversation with Heidi Schreck & special guests today at 6:30pm. Get tickets here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Così fan tutte, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Broadway For Biden's Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation premieres tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: AIN'T TOO PROUD Releases 'I'm Losing You' Music Video to Get Out the Vote in Support of BLM

A brand new music video to the Temptations hit "I'm Losing You," featuring the cast and orchestra of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, was released today. The video, produced by Ain't Too Proud's music director and arranger, Kenny Seymour, was shot and assembled virtually, with musicians and performers recording their own sections in isolation. The video culminates with twin messages supporting Black Lives Matter and urging viewers to vote.

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON Schuyler Sisters Unite to Help Get Out the Vote

Schuyler Sisters from the many companies of Hamilton came together for a virtual performance of 'The Schuyler Sisters' as part of the production's efforts to help get out the vote!

WORK! Our Schuyler Sisters from various companies performed together to help in our voting efforts... which part are you singing as you watch? pic.twitter.com/VatmgNj1qe - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 21, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Aaron Tveit, who turns 37 today!

Aaron Tveit most recently starred in Moulin Rouge on Broadway!

Previously, he appeared on Broadway as 'Frank Abagnale Jr.' in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Before that, he starred in NEXT TO NORMAL, WICKED and HAIRSPRAY. He is also known for his portrayal of 'Enjolras' in the 2012 LES MISERABLES film adaptation,as well as FOX's GREASE: LIVE.

In the West End, he appeared as 'John Wilkes Booth' in ASSASSINS. The actor has also taken the stage off-Broadway in SAVED. After appearing in the TV series GOSSIP GIRL and GRACELAND, he will soon be seen in the new CBS thriller-comedy BRAINDEAD.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles