VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jimmy Fallon Have 'Two Goats Who Will Vote'
Watch their silly song below, and vote early!
Two goats (Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda) want you to help keep democracy afloat with your vote.
Watch the silly video below!
A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
