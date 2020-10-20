VIDEO: AIN'T TOO PROUD Releases 'I'm Losing You' Music Video to Get Out the Vote in Support of BLM

'The movement for Black lives didn't just start today, it's being continued from Ferguson 2014, from LA 1992, and from Detroit 1967.' said Dominique Morisseau.

A brand new music video to the Temptations hit "I'm Losing You," featuring the cast and orchestra of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, was released today. The video, produced by Ain't Too Proud's music director and arranger, Kenny Seymour, was shot and assembled virtually, with musicians and performers recording their own sections in isolation. The video culminates with twin messages supporting Black Lives Matter and urging viewers to vote.

Watch below:

"When I think of our show and its relationship to the movement for Black Lives and the civic unrest that waves across our nation, I think of 'I'm Losing You,'" explained Ain't Too Proud's Tony Award®-nominated librettist, Dominique Morisseau. "I wrote the scene for this number to address the Temptations' conflict with being popular national artists at a time when their hometown was in social turmoil. In hindsight, I was actually writing about more than that. The emotion in this number always makes me remember that there is a such thing as righteous rage, and when used productively, it can create a national movement for progressive change. The movement for Black lives didn't just start today, it's being continued from Ferguson 2014, from LA 1992, and from Detroit 1967. History continues to repeat itself until we get it right."

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a book by Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks. In addition to Aubyn, Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Tiffany Francès, Taylor Symone Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Jahi Kearse, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Christian Thompson, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Candice Marie Woods.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch in 2021 and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

The Grammy Award®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming.

Ain't Too Proud was playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) when, on Thursday, March 12, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You