Beth Malone, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin, and More Join the Seth Concert Series
Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST.
Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.
Keala Settle's recent live concert will now be available on-demand through November 2, and Beth Leavel's recent live concert is also available on-demand through Oct. 26th at events.broadwayworld.com.
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event took place on Sunday, May 31 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, and Keala Settle. Wrapping-up October's lineup will be Tony-winner LaChanze on October 25.
Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at events.broadwayworld.com for $25.00 each.
