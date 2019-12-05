Wake UP With BWW 12/5: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Jagged Little Pill, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Dear Evan Hansen is celebrating 3 years on Broadway! Check out photos from the cast's celebration below!

Casting has been announced for Hangmen on Broadway! The cast will include Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett, Dan Stevens, and more!

We've got a special look at costume sketches from The Prince of Egypt in the UK! Check out the sketches, by designer Ann Hould-Ward, below!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

1) Photo Flash: Get a Look at Costume Sketches From THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has released the first costume sketches by the Tony Award®-winning Broadway designer Ann Hould-Ward. The new stage musical, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film, features a stunning collection of over 380 costumes and 250 pairs of shoes and begins performances at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares Why She Hasn't Seen FROZEN on Broadway

by TV News Desk

Idina Menzel stopped by the SiriusXM studios this week to promote her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. While at the SiriusXM studios, Idina Menzel sat down with Andy Cohen on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Mark Addy, Tracie Bennett, Dan Stevens And More Announced For Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN on Broadway

Casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Academy Award winner, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn, Josh Bryan, Billy Butler, Brian Hull, Julia Getz, Ray O'Hare, Brittney Santoro, Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Sachie Capitani and Malachi Smith. The orchestra is comprised of musical director, orchestrator and arranger Tim Hayden with Mark Barnett, Luke Easterling, Lindsey Miller, Caitlin Nicol Thomas and Ted Thomas.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Ice Dancers Take on A CHORUS LINE!

There has never been a better time for a musical theatre fan to watch Ice Dance!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Jagged Little Pill officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Drama Desk Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, and star as The Healy Family (Mary Jane, Steve, Nick, and Frankie, respectively), alongside Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and Logan Hart as Andrew, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere engagement.

BWW Exclusive: Seth Rudetsky Celebrates 20 Years of Broadway Chatterbox with Roger Bart, Kevin Chamberlin & More!

Long before he had audiences cheering 'Brava' as the Broadway host on SiriusXM radio, Seth Rudetsky was interviewing stars every Thursday night at Don't Tell Mama. On Seth's Broadway Chatterbox, which Seth launched in 1999, the best of Broadway would join Seth for an hour of intimate behind-the-scenes stories, prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the stars' stellar Broadway career.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the series, Seth was joined by his first-ever guests, Paul Castree and Paige Price, as well as his Disaster co-stars Roger Bart and Kevin Chamberlin, as they all reunited at Don't Tell Mama. BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the full show below!

Set Your DVR...

Francesca Hayward will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Alanis Morissette will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Josh Groban will appear on THE VIEW!

Lea Michele will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, STRAHAN, SARA, & KEKE!

What we're geeking out over: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Three Years On Broadway!

Check out more photos here!

The Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, celebrated three years of waving through a window today! Check out photos of the company celebrating this exciting milestone!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The show opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016.

Social Butterfly: Patchy the Pirate Interviews The Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE!

Patchy goes behind-the-scenes & asks the tough questions #SpongeBobMusicalLive pic.twitter.com/cHIAtolVp8 - SpongeBob Musical (@SpongeBobBway) December 4, 2019

Are you ready, kids? Patchy the Pirate, also known as Spongebob's original voice actor Tom Kenny, is going behind the scenes at Nickelodeon's upcoming The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage! Check out the video to see him chat with Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and more, as well as recreate some of the television show's most memorable moments!

