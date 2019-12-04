VIDEO: Patchy the Pirate Interviews The Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE!
Are you ready, kids? Patchy the Pirate, also known as Spongebob's original voice actor Tom Kenny, is going behind the scenes at Nickelodeon's upcoming The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage! Check out the video below to see him chat with Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and more, as well as recreate some of the television show's most memorable moments!
Patchy goes behind-the-scenes & asks the tough questions #SpongeBobMusicalLive pic.twitter.com/cHIAtolVp8- SpongeBob Musical (@SpongeBobBway) December 4, 2019
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will reunite to film the show for television in front of a live theater audience. The live television production will capture all-new depths of theatrical innovation where the power of optimism really can save the world. The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will air on Nickelodeon this December.
The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.
This one-of-a-kind television musical event features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebertof Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.) Domani Harrisand Darwin Quinn and a song by David Bowieand by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.
