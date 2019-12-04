VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares Why She Hasn't Seen FROZEN on Broadway

Idina Menzel stopped by the SiriusXM studios this week to promote her new album Christmas: A Season of Love. While at the SiriusXM studios, Idina Menzel sat down with Andy Cohen on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

During their conversation, Idina Menzel and Andy Cohen spoke about her new album, working with Ariana Grande, on falling in love on stage and more.

Menzel reveals that she has not seen Frozen on Broadway and also shares that although her son loves the movie Frozen, he "just can't stand the sound of my voice."

Idina Menzel spoke about working with Grande, saying, "I knew she was a fan because we did the Wicked reunion together. She sang 'The Wizard and I.' She'd be amazing [as Elphaba in the movie]. She kicked ass on 'The Wizard and I.' She sang stuff I never would have even thought of. I was like, 'Why didn't I ever sing it like that?!'"

Menzel also talks about how she's fallen in love on stage with former partner Taye Diggs and her husband Aaron Lohr.

Listen to the interview below!

Idina Menzel released a new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and it features guest artists Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.

In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Maro Hagopian





Related Articles