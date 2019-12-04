Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn, Josh Bryan, Billy Butler, Brian Hull, Julia Getz, Ray O'Hare, Brittney Santoro, Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Sachie Capitani and Malachi Smith. The orchestra is comprised of musical director, orchestrator and arranger Tim Hayden with Mark Barnett, Luke Easterling, Lindsey Miller, Caitlin Nicol Thomas and Ted Thomas.

The show will run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on the novel "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. It features a book by David H. Bell and music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The production is directed by Curt Wollan with choreography by John Deitrich.

The design team for includes Scott Davis (scenic design), Linda Roethke (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design) and James McCarthy (sound design). Casting by Rebecca Bradshaw, technical supervision by Dean Egnater and Laura Berrios is the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jesse Faatz

Billy Butler as Bob Cratchit and Sachie Capitani as Tiny Tim

Peter Colburn as Ebenezer Scrooge and Mary Tanner as The Ghost of Christmas Past

Billy Butler as Jacob Marley and Peter Colburn as Ebenezer Scrooge

Sachie Capitani as Tiny Tim and Peter Colburn as Ebenezer Scrooge

Peter Colburn at Ebenezer Scrooge, Brittany Santoro as Fanny and Jonathan Acorn as Eben

Julia Getz, Josh Bryan, Sachi Capitani and Billy Butler and company members as the Cratchit Family

