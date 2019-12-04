VIDEO: Watch Ice Dancers Take on A CHORUS LINE!
There has never been a better time for a musical theatre fan to watch Ice Dance!
Ice Dance is the discipline of figure skating that draws its origins from ballroom dancing. This season, Junior and Senior teams must select their music for the Rhythm Dance from a musical or operetta.
Check out a video below of Holly Harris and Jason Chan's program set to music from A Chorus Line!
If you love #musicaltheatre, there's never been a better time to watch #icedance, the discipline of figure skating that draws its origins from ballroom dancing. This season, Junior and Senior teams must select their music for the Rhythm Dance from a musical or operetta, which leads us to clever programs like @hollyharr1s & @jason.chan0's opening from A Chorus Line. Talia and I listened to the whole soundtrack on the drive back from Montreal ?. Good luck to you two in Melbourne at the Australian Figure Skating National Championships! ❄️ __⛸ @hollyharr1s & @jason.chan0 ?? __? by Jordan @oniceperspectives __? A Chorus Line __? Thank you for supporting my work through Patreon and other crowdfunding. Link in bio to learn more! ❄️ #achorusline #musicals #icedancing #oniceperspectives #iceskating #figureskating #iceskate #figureskate #iceskater #figureskater #icerink #isufigureskating #usfigureskating #gpfigure #worldfigure #disneyonice #disneyfrozen #dancingonice #starsonice #winterolympics #patinaje #patinage #patinajeartistico #patinageartistique #pattinaggioartistico #フィギュアスケート #фигурноекатание
A post shared by On Ice Perspectives ❄️? (@oniceperspectives) on Dec 2, 2019 at 6:36am PST
