VIDEO: Watch Ice Dancers Take on A CHORUS LINE!

There has never been a better time for a musical theatre fan to watch Ice Dance!

Ice Dance is the discipline of figure skating that draws its origins from ballroom dancing. This season, Junior and Senior teams must select their music for the Rhythm Dance from a musical or operetta.

Check out a video below of Holly Harris and Jason Chan's program set to music from A Chorus Line!

A Chorus Line is a musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. Set on the bare stage of a Broadway theater, the musical is centered around seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. A Chorus Line opened at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway July 25, 1975, directed by Michael Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian. An unprecedented box office and critical hit, the musical received twelve Tony Award nominations and won nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The original Broadway production ran for 6,137 performances, becoming the longest-running production in Broadway history until surpassed by Cats in 1997, and the longest-running Broadway musical originally produced in the US, until surpassed in 2011 by the revival of Chicago.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You