BWW Exclusive: Seth Rudetsky Celebrates 20 Years of Broadway Chatterbox with Roger Bart, Kevin Chamberlin & More!

Long before he had audiences cheering 'Brava' as the Broadway host on SiriusXM radio, Seth Rudetsky was interviewing stars every Thursday night at Don't Tell Mama. On Seth's Broadway Chatterbox, which Seth launched in 1999, the best of Broadway would join Seth for an hour of intimate behind-the-scenes stories, prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the stars' stellar Broadway career.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the series, Seth was joined by his first-ever guests, Paul Castree and Paige Price, as well as his Disaster co-stars Roger Bart and Kevin Chamberlin, as they all reunited at Don't Tell Mama. BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the full show below!

You can catch Seth today as the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM radio as well as the host of his weekly talk show "Seth Speaks" and travels from coast to coast doing concerts with Broadway stars on Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise. He also continues the Chatterbox tradition at Town Hall, where he will get up close and personal with Patina Miller (February 3) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (April 13).





