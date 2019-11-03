Meet the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Now in Previews on Broadway!

You oughtta know that Jagged Little Pill is officially in preview son Broadway! The new musical is inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Drama Desk Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, and star as The Healy Family (Mary Jane, Steve, Nick, and Frankie, respectively), alongside Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and Logan Hart as Andrew, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere engagement. Completing the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

can currently be seen as Annika on Netflix's mega hit show "YOU" produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. This fall, Kathryn will play Bella in Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill based on the album, written with Diablo Cody and directed by Diane Paulus. In 2015 Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as "Younger", "Covert Affairs" and Stuart Blumberg's "Thanks For Sharing."

is excited to be returning to the role after her debut as Frankie Healy in the world premiere of Jagged Little Pill at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Past roles include Penelope Pennywise in Urinetown and Carmen Diaz in Fame at The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy in New York City. Celia has studied Acting and Film at the Berridge Conservatory in Normandy, France with a concentration in Shakespeare, and studied dance at The Alvin Ailey Institute. She is a graduate of Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York with hours in performing arts. She is currently a student at Pace University in New York City, majoring in Musical Theatre.

Broadway: Anastasia (Dmitry, OBC), The Bridges of Madison County (OBC), Wicked (Fiyero, 10th anniversary company). Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Second Stage), Carrie (MCC). TV: "The Code" (CBS), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Quantico" (ABC), "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC).

Broadway: Honeymoon in Vegas, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Brother/Sister Plays (Public), Hit The Wall (Barrow Street), A Civil War Christmas (NYTW). Tours: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon - Leon Rabin & Carbonell Award nominations), Mamma Mia! Regional: Jagged Little Pill (A.R.T.), Chess (Kennedy Center), Sense and Sensibility (Colonel Brandon - Chicago Shakespeare & Old Globe, Jeff Award nomination and Craig Noel Award recipient), Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare), Sideways (La Jolla), Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf) TV: "Search Party," "Godfather of Harlem," "Mr. Robot" www.seanallankrill.com

originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theater's production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick. www.laurenpatten.com @pattenlauren

recently starred in the world premiere of the new musical Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard, directed by Diane Paulus at A.R.T. She previously appeared on Broadway in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company as well as the First National Tours of The Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu. On television, Elizabeth can be seen in "NOS4A2" (upcoming), "FBI," "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."

is thrilled to make her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill! Previous credits, Opera: The Merry Widow (The Metropolitan Opera and The Lyric Opera of Chicago) directed by Susan Stroman. Select regional: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round), Chicago (Riverside), Oklahoma! (Paramount), and West Side Story (Drury Lane). BA Northwestern University. Thank you to MSA, my coaches, and all my dance teachers and mentors throughout the years. Endless gratitude to mom, dad, and family-I couldn't have done this without you. Follow me @birdsofbaker

was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida. He developed a passion for performing at an early age through local church and theater groups. Yeman went on to receive his BFA from Florida State University's School of Dance. Yeman also studied as a summer scholarship student at The Ailey School and The American Dance Festival. His concert dance credits include works by Reggie Wilson, Damien Jalet, Ryan Heffington, Stefanie Batten Bland, Kristin Sudeikis, and Ralph Lemon. He was nominated for a 2017 Outstanding Performer Bessie for his performance in Reggie Wilson's Citizen and was named one of Dance Magazines 25 to Watch. Yeman recently was featured in Mumford & Sons music video "Woman". He would like to thank God and his parents for their unconditional love and guidance.

can't wait to make her Broadway debut with JLP after being a member of the World Premiere company at A.R.T. Other credits include: The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway), Original Sound (Cherry Lane) and The Ballad Of Little Jo (Two River, OCR). Jane is also an accomplished singer-songwriter who most recently toured several major East Coast cities with her frequent collaborator Elliah Heifetz. Go Blue!

Broadway debut! Regional credits include: The American Repertory Theater, The Old Globe, and Theaterworks Hartford. The Boston Conservatory, BFA. The Mine. For my family, Mom, Dad, and Julia. @johnfcardoza

starred in the World Premiere of Jagged Little Pill at the American Repertory Theater as 'Phoenix' and he is very excited to continue in this role for his Broadway debut this fall. Regional theatre credits include: La Jolla Playhouse, York Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, New York Stage and Film, and Michigan Opera Theatre. He won the 2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best High School Theater Actor and was a finalist in the 2017 NHSMTA- Jimmy Awards. He's performed in multiple concerts at Feinstein's 54 Below, including a solo show in 2018. His TV credits include "God Friended Me" and "City on a Hill."

Ken Wulf Clark (Ensemble)

Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Off-Broadway: ...Great Comet, February House. National Tour: La Cage Aux Folles. Regional: The Last Five Years, Camelot, RENT, Urinetown, Guys and Dolls, Sweeney Todd, Burn All Night, ...Great Comet, Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical. FILM: The Irishman, Martin Eden TELEVISION: House of Cards, Gotham, Sneaky Pete, The Blacklist. 2010 grad: University of Miami. Ken lives in Queens with his wife, Logan. He is from Miami and loves the Dolphins, which can be difficult.

was most recently the Elphaba standby in Wicked on Broadway. She toured the country as Elphaba and was with both touring companies for a total of 3 years. She has been a part of Jagged Little Pill since 2017 and is so excited to be coming to Broadway with the show, especially after its successful run at American Repertory Theater last summer. Broadway credits: Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), Wicked (Elphaba standby), Evita (Evita understudy), In Transit. North Carolina Theatre: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife). She received a BFA in Musical Theatre with a Minor in Spanish from the University of Michigan.

Logan is grateful to be reprising his role as Andrew in American Repertory Theater's World Premiere of Jagged Little Pill. Additional credits include: The Book of Mormon: First National Tour. Poster Boy: Roundabout Theatre Company. Being Theo: Bucks County Playhouse. Next to Normal: Music Theatre of Connecticut. High School Musical: Papermill Playhouse and Casa Mañana. Altar Boyz: ZACH Theatre. TV/Film: What is Life Worth. Many thanks to Nicolosi & Co., his family, and friends. Follow him on Instagram: @gowiththefLogan

Zach Hess is honored to be a part of the original company of Jagged Little Pill. Broadway: Frozen. National Tour: The Book of Mormon. Light, love and gratitude to family and friends. AEA/SAG-AFTRA

Broadway: Waitress. Off-Broadway: What's that Smell; Lysistrata Jones; and The Civil War. First National Tour: Waitress; Hair; and Joseph... Regional: The Scottsboro Boys at The Old Globe, A.C.T., and the Ahmanson. Encores!: Call Me Madam; Anyone Can Whistle; Bells are Ringing; Where's Charley?; and Superman! TV: "Boardwalk Empire" and "Vinyl". Education: B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from University of Michigan. My deepest thank you goes to Diane Paulus, Alanis, and the entire creative team for letting me be a part of this important vision. Thank you Nicolosi & Co and Stephen Kopel! Wouldn't be complete without my boyfriend, Michael. Love to all my friends and to my family in Spokane, Washington!

is a multifaceted artist originally from Chicago. She is a new mom, actor, dancer, and performance-maker who has resided in NYC for 18 years. Jagged Little Pill has been one of the most powerful creative processes she has been a part of and she is honored to work with everyone involved. Film: I Am Legend, Across the Universe, Smurfs, Frances Ha, The Great Observer. TV: "Fosse/Verdon," "Smash," "Rescue Me," "Gossip Girl," VH1 "Fashion Rocks," David Letterman. Broadway: An American In Paris (Chris Wheeldon), Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark (Julie Taymor). Opera: Faust, Damnation of Faust, Grendel. Off-Broadway: Seeing You (Randy Weiner & Ryan Heffington), Gregorian (Matthew Greene), Happy We'll Be and Freddie Falls in Love (Al Blackstone). Dance: Radio City Rockettes, New Work for the Desert and Catacomb (Beth Gill), Remains (John Jasperse). BFA NYUTisch Dance, Fashion Week. Follow @heatherble. Endless love and gratitude to Matt, Vivi, Mom, Dad, Jason, Lakey, Lynn, Ned and the BLEES!

(they/he) is absolutely thrilled to make their Broadway debut with this necessary and timely piece. It is a dream to live in Alanis Morissette's creation. Credits include: Anybodys in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Jagged Little Pill (American Repertory Theater), Normativity (NYMF). A huge thank you to the creatives, family, and friends for their love and support.

is ecstatic to be making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill and even more grateful to share this story with the world! Most recently she appeared in A.R.T.'s Jagged Little Pill and had the fortunate opportunity to be an Associate Choreographer to Sonya Tayeh on Public Theatre's Public Works summer show, As You Like It. Favorite credits include: Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, and the International Tour of Shrek The Musical! Proud NYU Alumna. Endless love & gratitude to Louie, Mom, Dad, & my amazing friends and family. @kelsey_orem

Thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Producing and performing original music as "Yana Perrault". Detroit native. Endless love and thanks to Mom & Dad, Vicky, Danny at Hudson Artists, and the JLP family. @yanaperrault

is thrilled to make her Broadway debut with Jagged Little Pill. Nora is a Drama Desk, Drama League and Clive Barnes Award nominee for her performance in Forbidden Broadway's SPAMILTON. Regional: Company (Marta), Jagged Little Pill A.R.T. (Ensemble). Nora is a proud University of Michigan MT and Gender, Race and Nation Minor. Much love to CGF and most importantly her family. Keep an eye out for news about Nora's debut EP Via @noritachiquita

Kei is a native of Osaka, Japan. His Broadway credits are The King and I (LCT), Miss Saigon, and he has performed at the Metropolitan Opera for six seasons, Jagged Little Pill (A.R.T), Satyagraha with EASTMAN Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Along with freelancing as an artist, he teaches mindfulness meditation. @keipence

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: KPOP (Ars Nova) Regional: Jagged Little Pill (A.R.T.). Dance: Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Beyonce's Formation World Tour. Music Videos: Beyonce's Single Ladies, Lemonade, Formation, Countdown. Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Justin Timberlake. TV/Film: Adjustment Bureau, Vynl, The Get Down. Choreography: Milk Makeup (feat. Teyana Taylor) Jacob's Pillow. www.ebonywilliamsworld.com, @enwilliams1.





