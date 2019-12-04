Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Three Years On Broadway!
The Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, celebrated three years of waving through a window today! Check out photos of the company celebrating this exciting milestone!
The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The show opened at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016 and will soon celebrate three years on Broadway.
The show's now-iconic Blue Polo and arm cast are now part of the Smithsonian's permanent collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. Click here for a behind-the-scenes video of Fisher wearing the polo for the first time.
The current Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Alex Boniello, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate), Roman Banks, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl and Nicole Van Giesen.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
