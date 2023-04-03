Wagner College Theatre Stage One Presents The Elizabethan Gem GALATEA

The first recorded performance of John Lyly's GALATEA was on New Year's Day in 1588 at Greenwich Palace for Queen Elizabeth I. Full of humor, trickery, and gender-bending, GALATEA is above all an ode to love. Treat yourself like royalty and see how WCT brings this play's cast of fanciful characters into the 21st century.

GALATEA will be performed on April 13, 14 & 15 at 7:30PM and on April 15 & 16 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

GALATEA is being Directed by Joey Donnelly. Scenic Design by Ellie Burke, Costumes by Hannah McFadden, Sound by Alexa Santiago, Lighting by Mark Osgood, Hair and Makeup by Nicole Donello, Production Technical Director Parker Krey, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Mackenzie Quinn Ross, Gina Prince, Aidan Leach, Ralph Bologna, Sydney Cox, Alexander Ullian, Deja Harris-Holmes, Hayden Verbanas, Kyle Munro, Amanda Rose Miller, Julia Francis, Amanda Marko, Joshua Piper, Selina Amargo, Abigail Bernesky, and Madeleine DiGaetano.

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit Click Here. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.