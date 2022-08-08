WOMEN & THINGS Brings Comedy Cabaret To Club Cumming, September 15

Following an extended run in Los Angeles at the Lyric Hyperion, "Women & Things," is traveling to New York City for a weekend of shows at Club Cumming and The Duplex.

Mimi von Schack plays both women and things in this multi-character cabaret. Fall into von Schack's fantastical and fabulous inner world of almost-alive objects and larger-than-life characters: from a fading starlet to a biblical bombshell, a desperate telephone to a bra that's just been taken off.

"Women & Things" is written and performed by award-winning comedian Mimi von Schack (Julianne St Germaine: Live!, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, Hollywood & Edinburgh Fringes) and directed by John Milhiser (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Drama Club), with live music by Marshall Ross (Carly and the Universe).

von Schack describes the show as "Peewee's Playhouse meets Liza with a Z: it's a camp take on exaggerated female tropes and the silliness of everyday life." With eye-catching costumes and rousing musical parody numbers, this character cabaret pokes fun at the minutiae of being alive.

"Women & Things" will be performed September 15th at 7pm and 17th at 9:30pm at The Duplex Theater, 61 Christopher St. @ 7th Ave. NYC, NY 10014 . Tickets are $18-$25, and are for sale online at https://www.theduplex.com/site/calendar or in-person by visiting the box office at the theater.

"Women & Things" will also be performed September 16th at 8:30pm at Club Cumming, 505 E 6th St, New York, NY 10009. Tickets are $18-25, and are for sale online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190188®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fclubcummingnyc.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or in-person by visiting the theater.

Mimi von Schack is a comedian, host, actor, and writer in Los Angeles. She's performed in Las Vegas, New York, London, and on the main stages of the Groundlings, the Upright Citizens Brigade, iO West, The Cavern Club Celebrity Theater, and The Lyric Hyperion, among many others. Her award-winning work has been featured in the LA Scripted Comedy Festival and the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringes. She was a member of Characters Welcome and a Maude team at UCB, and ran and hosted a sell-out comedy show, "the Variety Hour", at the Open Space in West Hollywood for 2 years