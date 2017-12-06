WNYC Hosts Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz Placed On Leave Following Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

WNYC radio hosts, Leonard Lopate and Jonathan Schwartz have been placed on leave effective immediately following the launch of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

A statement from President and CEO of New York Public Radio Laura Walker, said the station "takes these kinds of allegations very seriously and is reviewing these matters promptly" and added "NYPR is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure a respectful, equitable, inclusive and harassment-free workplace for everyone."

Lopate's career at the station spans more than 30 years. His daily program covered a broad range of topics including current events, history, literature, and the arts. Lopate frequently interviews actors, playwrights and producers to talk about current NYC theatre productions.

Journalist and novelist Schwartz is the host of The Jonathan Channel as well as several hours of weekend programming. In addition to a long career in journalism and writing, Scwartz has also served as artistic director of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and appeared as the music correspondent on NBC's Sunday Today Show for five years.





