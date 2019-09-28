WITCH PERFECT At Club Cumming Adds Two More Performances
After the original dates of Witch Perfect sold-out in 24 hours, Club Cumming has added two more performances on Halloween Night at the legendary cabaret space.
Current reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, Tina Burner, in association with Club Cumming, present a one-of-a-kind musical take on everybody's favorite Halloween Classic: Hocus Pocus for 5 performances beginning October 10th.
With Ms. Burner assuming the role of ring-leader withc, Winifred, Tammy Spanx as the lovable goof, Mary, and Bootsie Lefaris as the dim-lit bombshell, Sarah, Witch Perfect presents some of NYC's favorite quens in a light most have never seem them in before.
Under the helm of music director Blake Allen (Folk Wandering), get ready for a re-interpretation of Hocus Pocus like you'e never seen before! Featuring the beloved musical classics from the film as well as hits by Celine Dion, Cher, Frank Sinatra, and more.
Tickets range from $20.00 - $50.00 for this spooktacular show and can be found at witchperfect.brownpapertickets.com.
