WILDFLOWER: A DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE is Coming to The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the iconic music and charm of Dolly Parton like never before with the incredible Emma Craig! With her stunning vocals, captivating stage presence, and authentic sparkle, Emma brings Dolly's greatest hits to life in this unforgettable tribute show. From the heartfelt ballads of "I Will Always Love You" to the high-energy classics like "9 to 5" and "Jolene", this performance is a must-see for all country music fans.

This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a secret speakeasy nestled in Midtown Manhattan. The secret location and password will be revealed with ticket purchase.