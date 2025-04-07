WILDFLOWER: A DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE is Coming to The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Performances will take place on April 13 and 14.
Experience the iconic music and charm of Dolly Parton like never before with the incredible Emma Craig! With her stunning vocals, captivating stage presence, and authentic sparkle, Emma brings Dolly's greatest hits to life in this unforgettable tribute show. From the heartfelt ballads of "I Will Always Love You" to the high-energy classics like "9 to 5" and "Jolene", this performance is a must-see for all country music fans.
This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a secret speakeasy nestled in Midtown Manhattan. The secret location and password will be revealed with ticket purchase.
Join in for an exclusive night of rhinestones, nostalgia, and the spirit of Dolly, beautifully brought to the stage by the sensational Emma Craig! Tickets are limited!
