WILD ABOUT YOU Deluxe Edition Featuring Music And Lyrics By Chilina Kennedy to be Released

Center Stage Records and Keaka Productions will release the Wild About You – World Premiere Recording: Deluxe Edition in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 27. Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy – currently starring on Broadway in The Great Gatsby – and a book by Eric Holmes. In addition to wonderful performances by the original album's all-star cast, the new edition includes two newly-recorded bonus tracks, songs written for the show but not included on the original recording: “On The Line,” featuring vocals by Eric McCormack (The Cottage on Broadway, “Will & Grace” on NBC) and Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge: The Musical on Broadway, “This Is Us” on NBC), and “Who's Olivia,” featuring vocals by Troy Iwata (Broadway's Be More Chill, Apple TV+'s “WeCrashed”).

This new recording is the thrilling next step in the development of this unique new musical, which has been seen at a sold-out concert engagement at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, a workshop at New York Theatre Barn's “New Works” series, and a special concert at the legendary New York venue Birdland. Later this fall, the show will enjoy a two-week developmental workshop and industry presentation in New York, helmed by award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown.

“In the months since we released the original album, I've sat with the music and let it resonate,” comments Kennedy. “We've been continually developing the show and as a result, the score has evolved to include some brand new material. It becomes more and more thrilling to work on this piece because we keep diving deeper and deeper into the story with our incredible collaborators. We're excited to release this deluxe edition of the album into the world for people who are both new to our show, and for those who have been following our journey. We hope everyone enjoys the new songs, sung by such wonderful artists.”

In Wild About You, Olivia finds herself at a life-or-death crossroads. As she faces the fallout of her relentless need to please, the true extent of the chaos she has woven becomes painfully clear. In a race against time, she sifts through the poignant memories of her three great loves, seeking the key to untangling her past. With every revelation, she edges closer to a second chance, driven by the desperate hope of reuniting with the love of her life – her son.

The story is brought to life on the recording with vivid performances by luminaries of stage and screen, including Jackie Burns (Wicked), Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Rachel Ling Gordon (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time), Joaquina Kalukango (Tony Award winner for Paradise Square), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful), Eric McCormack (Emmy Award winner for “Will & Grace”), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), Katharine McPhee (Smash), Jessie Mueller (Tony Award winner for Beautiful), Alex Newell (Tony Award winner for Shucked), Paul Alexander Nolan (Parade), Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby), and Lea Salonga (Tony Award winner for Miss Saigon).

The original Wild About You album was produced by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Spector (www.keakaproductions.com) and Daniel Edmonds, who also serves as the album's music supervisor/director, arranger and orchestrator. The new tracks are produced by Daniel Edmonds, Chilina Kennedy, and Brian Spector. Chris Jago also serves as producer for “On the Line.” “Who's Olivia," arranged by Daniel Edmonds, features Edmonds on piano, and Meg Toohey on guitar. “On the Line,” programmed by Daniel Edmonds, features Edmonds on piano, Meg Toohey on acoustic and electric guitars, and Chris Jago on bass, drums and percussion. The tracks are mixed by acclaimed mixing engineer Chris Hewitt.