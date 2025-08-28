 tracker
WICKED to Hold Open Call in Chicago for Broadway and National Touring Companies

The open singers call will take place on Monday, September 8, 2025 from 10:30 to 12:30pm at Ballet Chicago. 

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Wicked will be holding an open call for singers in Chicago for the Broadway and National Touring companies of the show. 

The production is seeking singers who move well, ages 18+, any ethnicity, any gender, with fantastic voicees and a wide vocal range for principal and ensembles roles in the two North American productions of Wicked. See the full details here! 

Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.  Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. The blockbuster film version of Wicked opened on November 22nd, 2024, and has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

