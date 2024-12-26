WICKED Sets Streaming Platform Release Date

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The film will be available on Fandango at Home, Xfinity, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and more.

Can't get enough Wicked? You'll soon be able to watch the film adaptation of the iconic musical from the comfort of your own home. Wicked will be available to stream beginning on December 31 on various streaming platforms, including Fandango at Home, Xfinity, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and more. Check out the full list of platforms here.

As previously announced, the film is also coming to DVD and Blu-ray next year, and can be pre-ordered here.

About Wicked

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. 

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. 

