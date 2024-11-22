WICKED Blu-ray Pre-Orders Now Available Including Limited Edition Giftset

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Wicked finally in theaters, it looks like physical media collectors also have something to look forward to with a Blu-ray release on the horizon.

Newly released listings are previewing the home video release for the movie, which is tentatively arriving in stores on either February 4, 2025 or March 31, 2025- both dates are floating around. The standard 4K Ultra HD release will include the theatrical version of the film, along with a sing-along edition for viewers to enjoy.

Also being released are a Limited Edition Steelbook, and a Limited Edition Giftset, which includes Gold Tone Metal Bookends and exclusive cover art. Currently, this set is priced at a hefty $239 on Amazon, though this will likely decrease closer to the release date.

Though bonus features have yet to be detailed, viewers can expect in-depth behind-the-scenes documentaries as well as deleted and extended scenes not included in the final cut.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.