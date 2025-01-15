WICKED, SING SING & More Nominated For BAFTA Awards - Full List of Nominees

David Tennant will return as host of the BAFTAs on February 16.
Wicked, Sing Sing, and more have received BAFTA Award nominations. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both nominated for their performances in Wicked- Erivo as Leading Actress and Grande as Supporting.
Wicked was also nominated for Costume Design, Production Design, Make-up and hair, Sound, and Special visual effects.
Colman Domingo was nominated for Leading Actor for his performance in Sing Sing, with co-star Clarence Maclin nominated for Supporting Actor. Sing Sing was also recognized for Adapted screenplay.
Emilia Pérez received 11 nominations, including Leading Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Zoe Saldaña, and Best Film.
A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Film, with Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton being recognized for their performances.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will once again be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London, and broadcast on Sunday 16 February 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, stream on BritBox International in North America, and be available on BritBox on demand in the Nordics and Australia. David Tennant will return to host the ceremony
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
Mikey Madison
The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder
