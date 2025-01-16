WICKED Movie Surpasses $700 Million at Global Box Office

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked's box office gross continues to defy gravity. Deadline reports that part one of the blockbuster musical extravaganza has passed $700 million globally, even with the movie available to watch at home as of December 31. $460.6 million of the total number comes from domestic gross, with $240.4 million from international revenue. It is also worth noting that the film has yet to hit the Japanese market, with that release coming on March 7.

After releasing on digital platforms, Wicked made $70 million from audiences viewing the film outside of the theater. $26 million of that total came from the first day alone. As of January 16, cinemas are still screening the movie.

Wicked previously broke records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history, overtaking the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia! Additionally, part one of the big-screen Broadway adaptation has become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, currently sitting at No. 29.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.