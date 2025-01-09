WICKED Movie Makes Record-Breaking $70 Million with Digital Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Even at home, the Wicked movie continues to break records. Since its debut on digital platforms December 31, the blockbuster film has made a whopping $70 million from audiences viewing the film outside of the theater, Deadline reports. The film made $26 million of that number on the first day alone.

This makes Wicked the biggest at-home money-maker for Universal in the studio's history, coming in above the previous record of $44 million for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film will remain exclusive to rent or buy for 2.5 more months before it hits the Peacock streaming service.

Before hitting digital platforms, the movie was exclusive to theaters for 40 days. Cinemas are still showing standard screenings along with select sing-a-long showings as well. In the weeks following its digital debut, box office earnings decreased significantly, though it is currently sitting at $453 million domestic box office, with $686 million worldwide.

Wicked previously broke records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history, overtaking the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia! Additionally, part one of the big-screen Broadway adaptation has become one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, currently sitting at No. 29.

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.