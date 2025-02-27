WICKED Movie Soundtrack Hits Over 1 Billion Streams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good news! The soundtrack for the Wicked movie has reached over one billion streams, another milestone for the first part of the big-screen Broadway adaptation. The update was revealed in a post by the official Wicked soundtrack page and can be seen below.

The soundtrack was originally released on November 22, 2024, the same day as its debut in theaters. Like the film, it features every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. In 2024, the soundtrack reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also broke the record for the highest debut of a movie musical adaptation soundtrack ever for the Billboard 200.

Several physical media variants were released for the soundtrack, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover, a green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD. A sing-along edition and an album of the score are also available. Take a look at the different options HERE. Another edition will be available to purchase on April 12 in commemoration of Record Store Day. This version also includes the "Ozdust Duet" bonus track that was previously only available digitally. Listen to the soundtrack below.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erivo and Grande have been confirmed as performers for the awards show, kicking off the ceremony with a musical selection currently under wraps. The film has also been recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.