WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer Achieved 113 Million Views Within 24 Hours

It seems that audiences are eagerly clamoring for more Wicked content. According to Variety, the official trailer for Wicked: For Good achieved a whopping 113 million views in its first 24 hours, following its premiere last week. This is up from 75 million views from the trailer for Wicked: Part One.

These trailer numbers place the sequel on par with other recent blockbusters such as Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Deadpool and Wolverine remains the biggest trailer launch in history, with 365 million views in its first 24 hours.

The trailer for Wicked: For Good was officially released on Wednesday, June 4, following theatrical screenings of the first installments. The trailer offers viewers a sneak peek at significant scenes from the upcoming film, including Glinda's wedding, Dorothy's arrival and the iconic song from which the movie borrows its title, "For Good." Watch the trailer below, and check out BroadwayWorld's in-depth breakdown of the new footage here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.