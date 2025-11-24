WICKED: FOR GOOD Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Confirms Cameo Appearance in New Movie

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Following the official release of Wicked: For Good, costume designer Paul Tazewell, who won an Academy Award for his work in Wicked: Part One, took to Instagram to confirm his cameo appearance in the new film.

"Back when we were filming, I had the rare pleasure of stepping in front of the camera, wearing a costume of my own design, and joining the crowd in Emerald City," he said in his post, adding. "I’m not easy to spot, but if you do find me, let me know."

Check out the post below, which sees the designer donning a matching green gingham coat and hat, round spectacles, and a walking cane.

In addition to winning an Oscar for work on the Wicked films, Tazewell also recently won a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for Death Becomes Her. His other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Award), Doctor Zhivago, Side Show, A Streetcar Named Desire (Tony nomination), Magic/Bird; Lombardi; Memphis (Tony nom.); In the Heights (Tony nom.); The Color Purple (Tony nom.); Caroline, or Change; A Raisin in the Sun; Elaine Strich; At Liberty; Bring in ’Da Noise, Bring in ’Da Funk. Emmy Award for “The Wiz Live!” (NBC). Featured in both the web series and the Phaidon book of The Artist Project.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out critics' reviews here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 film. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas