WICKED Celebrates 19th Anniversary This Weekend and Announces Special Events

To commemorate the occasion, the musical will host a series of events throughout the month.

Oct. 28, 2022  

WICKED is celebrating its 19th Anniversary on Broadway on October 30. To commemorate the ocassion, the musical will host a series of events throughout the month.

Expanded Lottery

There will be an expanded lottery on Wicked Day, Sunday October 30, 2022. For the 3pm performance, 100 lottery tickets will be available at $30 each. The lottery opens at 12:30pm and is held in the Gershwin breezeway. Winners are announced at 1pm. There are 100 tickets available, and each ticket is priced at $30, including a $2 facility fee. Payment must be made in cash, with a limit of two tickets per person, and winners must present a photo ID.

In addition, the first 19 winners of the lottery on October 30 will receive one of the following giveaways: 2 tickets to The Edge, 2 tickets to RiseNY, a card signed by Talia Suskauer (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda), or Wicked merchandise. A limited number of each gift is available, and will be first come, first served to the first 19 winners.

Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square

Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square is offering a limited-edition Wicked milkshake, as well as the opportunity to create a customized Wicked Sweet Personalization Chocolate Bar through November 13. Hershey's Chocolate World is located at 20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave New York, New York.

Nordstrom Panel

WICKED Costume Designer Susan Hilferty and former Elphaba Jennifer DiNoia sat down at the Nordstrom flagship in New York City on Wednesday, October 19 to discuss the show's costumes and the making of the original designs. WCBS-TV Anchor Dana Tyler served as the moderator for the panel conversation.

Pumpkin Carving Face-Off Weekend and Textile Drive

The New York Botanical Garden hosted its Pumpkin Carving Face-Off Weekend on October 15-16, which was Wicked themed. Master carvers designed pumpkins inspired by Wicked characters and scenes. The event also featured a textile drive on-site hosted by the Broadway Green Alliance and Wicked, which diverted over 100 pounds out of landfill.

RiseNY Welcomes Elphaba's Iconic Dress

Elphaba's iconic 2nd act dress will now be included in the Broadway Gallery at RiseNY, a first-of-its-kind attraction in the heart of New York City, combining a spectacular soaring ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience. You can go see Elphaba's dress at RiseNY at 160 West 45th Street between Broadway & 6th Ave.

Celebrating The Citizens of Oz

In honor of Wicked Day, a special display will be installed on Wicked Day (Sunday, October 30) at the Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street) to celebrate everyone who works at Wicked. The fourth floor currently houses the display, which spotlights the company members who work on and off stage to bring Wicked to life.

About Wicked

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




