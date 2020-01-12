WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Tour Kicks Off Today, January 12
Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, kicks off its national tour today, January 12, beginning at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and playing 40 weeks in 22 cities.
The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will mark the first time the play will be presented with a new performer in the leading role. Maria Dizzia leads the cast which also includes Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Jocelyn Shek
Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop this fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving two Tony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in Leading Role in a Play). It was also named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Best New American Play, and has been nominated for two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critic Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination (Best Play).
The Broadway cast of What the Constitution Means to Me featured Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) understudies Iveson.
What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).
What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.
The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Anne Hathaway and Kit Harington In Talks For New Hollywood Play DOUBLE FEATURE
Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington are in 'very early discussions' to star opposite one another in Double Featu... (read more)
Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY
Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, produ... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Breaking: TREVOR: THE MUSICAL Will Make Off-Broadway Debut This Spring
Producers Roy Furman and A.B. &W. Productions have just announced the New York debut of Trevor: The Musical to open in April 2020 at Stage 42 (442 Wes... (read more)
Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; CHASING RAINBOWS, Alice Ripley & More!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, brought to you by TodayT... (read more)