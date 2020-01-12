WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Tour Kicks Off Today, January 12

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Heidi Schreck's Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, kicks off its national tour today, January 12, beginning at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and playing 40 weeks in 22 cities.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will mark the first time the play will be presented with a new performer in the leading role. Maria Dizzia leads the cast which also includes Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Jocelyn Shek

Heidi Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop this fall before transferring to Broadway this spring and receiving two Tony Award nominations (Best Play, Best Actress in Leading Role in a Play). It was also named a Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, received the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play, and the Obie Award for Best New American Play, and has been nominated for two Drama Desk Award nominations (Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play), two Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Production of a Play, Distinguished Performance), an Outer Critic Circle Award nomination (Outstanding New Broadway Play) and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination (Best Play).

The Broadway cast of What the Constitution Means to Me featured Schreck, Mike Iveson (Gatz, The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams, all in their Broadway debuts. Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds First National Tour) understudies Iveson.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.

The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You