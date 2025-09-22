WFUV to Present AN EVENING WITH THE MOUNTAIN GOATS AND MOLLY TUTTLE At Sony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WFUV will present “An Evening with The Mountain Goats and Molly Tuttle,” an intimate concert that will take place on November 11 at Sony Hall, bringing these beloved and acclaimed musicians together in a convivial two-set benefit for the radio station. This autumn event, a preamble to Thanksgiving and FUV's annual focus on gratitude, is also an opportunity to thank artists and listeners who sustain FUV's legacy of music discovery and community.

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle and Matt Douglas are planning special arrangements for selections from their prolific catalogue, including the band's ambitious “full-on musical” of a 23rd album, Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan, released on November 7 via their Cadmean Dawn label. Grammy winner and guitar virtuoso Molly Tuttle's solo set for FUV will include songs drawn from her vibrant new album, So Long Little Miss Sunshine, which came out on Nonesuch in August.

Tickets for this station benefit go on general sale beginning Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. Doors are at 7:15 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street in Manhattan.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $500 each, which include a pre-concert VIP party and special set by Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner. For more details on the VIP ticket package, write to FUV's Theresa Lynch.