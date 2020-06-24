WEST SIDE STORY Star Shereen Pimentel Stops By the 'Break A Bat!' Podcast
Shereen Pimentel steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 39 of Break a Bat! with host Al Malafronte
At the time Broadway had shut down due to COVID-19, Pimentel had just begun performances in the revival of West Side Story on Broadway in which she stars as Maria. She did all this while simultaneously finishing her senior year at Julliard!
Pimentel is certainly no stranger to the stage as she actually made her Broadway debut at the age of 9 when she portrayed Young Nala in The Lion King, and discusses how making a mark in her industry at such a young age is not all that different from a young baseball player getting called up to 'The Big Show', and playing the game at a high level.
Shereen and Al even played some Baseball meets Broadway crossover trivia in this week's edition of the 7th Inning Stretch! This episode also discusses the important role that a show like the re-imagined West Side Story revival can play in our culture amidst these troubling times.
You can listen to the episode here and wherever you get your podcasts: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/break-a-bat/39-now-batting-shereen-pimentel/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)