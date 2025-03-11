WE HAD A WORLD Performance Halted After Actor Falls Ill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A recent performance of Manhattan Theatre Club's We Had A World, currently running Off-Broadway at NY City Center Stage (ii), was halted after performer Jeanine Serralles fell ill during the show. Serralles was treated for dehydration and is now resting. Performances are expected to resume as normal.

According to a statement from the production, "Actor Jeanine Serralles fell ill during the evening performance of We Had a World on Sunday, March 9 and was unable to complete the performance. She received swift medical care for dehydration and is now resting. The show will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, March 11."

Ticket holders for the halted performance will be contacted as soon as possible by their place of purchase to reschedule their tickets or arrange for a refund.

About We Had A World

We Had A World is written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon, and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman. The production will play through Sunday, April 27, 2025. The cast features Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.