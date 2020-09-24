WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Robert Hartwell!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

Robert Hartwell is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!

Today's guest is Robert Hartwell! Tune in today at 3pm ET on our Instagram Live to watch the interview!

Watch the premiere episode with Broadway star Ephraim Sykes below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

Robert has been seen on Broadway in Memphis: The Musical, Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Motown: The Musical, and the Tony Award Winning Revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He has been seen nationally and internationally on the tours of Dreamgirls and Motown: The Musical. Regionally he has played roles at The Muny, Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Opera House, North Carolina Theatre, and Music Theatre Wichita. As a Director/Choreographer he has worked at Pace University, Music Theatre Wichita, Naples PAC, Pioneer Theatre Guild, and The University of Michigan. Robert is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Broadway Collective and creator of Broadway's online academy Hello Broadway. Robert is also a member of The Broadway Inspirational Voices. He is an honors graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department.

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

