WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Robert Hartwell!
Robert Hartwell is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!
Today's guest is Robert Hartwell! Tune in today at 3pm ET on our Instagram Live to watch the interview!
Watch the premiere episode with Broadway star Ephraim Sykes below!
@spencieglass finds out the tidbits we DON'T know about Broadway Star, @ephsykes
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Robert has been seen on Broadway in Memphis: The Musical, Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Motown: The Musical, and the Tony Award Winning Revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler. He has been seen nationally and internationally on the tours of Dreamgirls and Motown: The Musical. Regionally he has played roles at The Muny, Sacramento Music Circus, Fulton Opera House, North Carolina Theatre, and Music Theatre Wichita. As a Director/Choreographer he has worked at Pace University, Music Theatre Wichita, Naples PAC, Pioneer Theatre Guild, and The University of Michigan. Robert is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Broadway Collective and creator of Broadway's online academy Hello Broadway. Robert is also a member of The Broadway Inspirational Voices. He is an honors graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...